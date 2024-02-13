39.5 F
How Russian Stowaway May Have Flown From Denmark to LA Without Ticket or Passport

By Homeland Security Today
A Russian man who was found guilty of sneaking onto a Denmark to Los Angeles flight in November without a ticket or passport was neither the first nor the last to attempt such a scheme, a former federal security director at LAX told The Post.

Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava, 46, was convicted last week of following another flyer through security at Copenhagen Airport, staying overnight at a terminal and sneaking onto the plane.

The suspect, who told authorities he worked as an economist, was quickly taken into custody when the plane landed in LA, after officials found he did not have a passport and wasn’t listed on the passenger manifest.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post, here.

