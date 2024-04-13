The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has appointed Stephen Hayes as the new Deputy Director of the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. Hayes brings over two decades of experience in law enforcement and civil rights oversight, having previously served in various capacities within DHS and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In his new role, Hayes will lead a team of skilled policy advisors and analysts dedicated to investigating and addressing complaints and issues related to civil rights and civil liberties abuses concerning DHS policies and activities. His responsibilities will involve a significant focus on ensuring that DHS operations respect the civil rights and freedoms of individuals, while also addressing the complex challenges associated with national security and immigration enforcement.

Prior to his latest appointment, Hayes had a distinguished career as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent and later as the Director of the Force Modernization Branch of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Law Enforcement Safety and Compliance Directorate. In these roles, he was responsible for overseeing the reconnaissance, identification, acquisition, and implementation of new and updated use of force equipment and supplies, including firearms, ammunition, less-lethal devices, body armor, and training equipment, to enhance the safety and effectiveness of CBP law enforcement operations.

Hayes’ extensive experience also includes a previous tenure as a Senior Policy Advisor for the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. His work involved collaborating with a team of intelligent and dedicated policy advisors and analysts to review, investigate, and formulate recommendations regarding potential issues of civil rights and civil liberties deprivations.

Hayes’ appointment comes at a critical time when issues of civil rights and liberties are increasingly at the forefront of national discussions about law enforcement and homeland security. His background in both field operations and policy oversight equips him with a unique perspective and deep understanding of the intricacies involved in balancing security measures with the protection of individual rights.

As Deputy Director, Hayes is expected to leverage his vast experience to steer the office in effectively addressing the evolving challenges and ensuring that DHS policies and actions uphold the highest standards of civil rights and liberties. His leadership is anticipated to strengthen the office’s mission to advocate for fair and equitable treatment for all individuals under the jurisdiction of DHS, reinforcing the department’s commitment to civil rights in all aspects of its operations.