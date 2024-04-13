The Interagency Security Committee (ISC) has released its 2023 Annual Review, detailing significant advancements in federal facility security underpinned by robust policy guidance and broad stakeholder engagement. The review encapsulates the ISC’s ongoing mission to enhance the security standards and safety measures at federal properties across the nation, serving its 66 member organizations.

This year marked a pivotal advancement for the ISC with President Biden’s endorsement through Executive Order 14111, which emphasizes the committee’s essential role in defining security policies, ensuring compliance, and bolstering the protection mechanisms at government facilities amidst escalating threats.

David Mussington, Ph.D., Chair of the ISC, highlighted the importance of this reinforcement, stating, “The unwavering devotion and hard work of the numerous public servants who uphold the safety and security of thousands of federal facilities throughout our country is critical in this dynamic threat environment.” He commended the ISC members for their diligent efforts in navigating challenges and enhancing security capacities government-wide.

In 2023, the ISC achieved a milestone with 100% compliance reporting from facilities, updated crucial appendices to The Risk Management Process for Federal Facilities Standard, and expanded its training programs. These programs included both in-person and virtual sessions on Risk Management Process (RMP) and Facility Security Committee (FSC) operations, offered across various U.S. locations.

Significant contributions this year also included the publication of essential guides and updates, such as “Making a Business Case for Security: An Interagency Security Committee Best Practice,” the “General Services Administration (GSA) Mail Center Security Guide,” and several updates to the Risk Management Process Standard Appendices. These documents provide critical guidance on threat assessments, countermeasures, and specific protocols for child care center protection.

The review not only reflects on policy and standards enhancements but also on the ISC’s role in fostering a culture of compliance and security awareness through new verification processes at both organizational and facility levels.

The “Profiles in Excellence” section of the review celebrates the contributions of ISC members, showcasing departments and agencies’ significant roles in expertise sharing, capacity building, assessments, and security operations. These profiles demonstrate the collective impact of the ISC’s work and the specialized efforts of its members.

Mussington concluded his message by expressing gratitude for the dedication and expert leadership of all ISC members, whose efforts are crucial in advancing the ISC’s mission and ensuring the security of federal facilities, their employees, and the public.

The ISC’s 2023 Annual Review underscores a year of robust progress and sets a fortified path for future enhancements in federal facility security, echoing a government-wide commitment to safeguarding national assets and personnel in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Read the full Annual review here.