Timothy Wisecarver has been appointed as the Senior Director for the Digital Modernization sector at Leidos, a leading technology company known for its extensive work with federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Wisecarver shared the news of his promotion on LinkedIn, expressing enthusiasm for his new role and reaffirming his commitment to advancing DHS’s mission through innovative digital solutions.

“I’m excited to start my new job as Sr. Director for the Leidos Digital Modernization sector! I will remain focused on supporting the DHS mission. Look forward to continued collaboration with government and industry friends,” Wisecarver stated.

Before stepping into this role, Wisecarver was a director at Leidos, where he was involved in key projects contributing to national security and public safety through technology and consultation. His extensive background includes significant positions at Raytheon Technologies, CSRA Inc, Qlarion, and Jeskell, Inc. Throughout his career, Wisecarver has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to DHS, collaborating closely with its headquarters, Intelligence & Analysis (I&A), and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to deliver integrated solutions that support the department’s wide-ranging initiatives.

Wisecarver holds a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from the University of Virginia, and his deep understanding of DHS’s initiatives, existing contracts, and the partner ecosystem makes him a valuable leader within Leidos. His strong relationships with DHS customers and trusted industry partners underscore his capability as an effective communicator and leader with robust people skills. He is cleared for End of Day (EOD) operations and is authorized to work from DHS locations.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Wisecarver is deeply committed to his community and personal interests. He is an active volunteer for CancerCanRock.org, an organization dedicated to helping musicians battling cancer. Additionally, he is a passionate guitar player, performing in bands such as Swooner and Slackjaw, and he is the founder of Competimates Offsite, a network that fosters collaboration and competition among professionals.

As he steps into his new role, Timothy Wisecarver is set to leverage his extensive experience and network to drive Leidos’ efforts in digital modernization, aiming to enhance the capabilities of the DHS and ensure the success of its mission through cutting-edge technological advancements.