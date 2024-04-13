The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Denise Smith as the Director of the National Fire Research and Data Center. Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, head of the USFA, shared the exciting news on LinkedIn, stating, “It is my great honor to welcome Dr. Denise Smith to the United States Fire Administration team. After many years of leading research in firefighter health and safety, Dr. Smith begins a new journey as the Director of the National Fire Research and Data Center.”

Dr. Smith brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role, backed by an impressive academic and professional background in the science of firefighting. She earned her doctorate in kinesiology with a specialization in exercise physiology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1990. Over the decades, Dr. Smith has dedicated her career to understanding and improving the health and safety of firefighters through rigorous scientific research.

Her research primarily focuses on the physiological impacts of firefighting. She has extensively studied the cardiovascular strain that firefighters endure due to the combined effects of heavy physical labor, extreme heat, and the psychological stress inherent in emergency response situations. Dr. Smith’s work has significantly contributed to the body of knowledge regarding how these stressors affect firefighters’ health and performance, influencing guidelines and practices within fire departments nationwide.

Dr. Smith is also an active contributor to fire service education and outreach, frequently sharing her research findings in respected Fire Service journals including Fire Engineering, Fire Chief, and Advanced Rescue Technology. Known for her engaging presentation style, she is a sought-after speaker at both national and state-level Fire Service conferences, where she discusses the practical applications of her research to improve firefighter training and safety protocols.

In her new capacity as Director of the National Fire Research and Data Center, Dr. Smith will oversee the development and dissemination of critical research and data that will underpin the next generation of fire safety protocols and innovation. Her leadership is expected to bridge the gap between scientific research and practical firefighting techniques, enhancing the USFA’s mission to support the nation’s fire service through free training, education, and data collection.

Dr. Smith’s appointment marks a significant milestone for the USFA in its ongoing commitment to enhancing the effectiveness and safety of firefighting practices through research and evidence-based strategies. Her extensive background and dedication to firefighter health and safety will be invaluable as she leads the center in advancing our understanding of fire dynamics and its impacts on fire service operations and firefighter health.