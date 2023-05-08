William McVay Selected as Special Advisor to the CIO at the Department of the Interior

William McVay has announced that he has taken up the position of Special Advisor to the Chief Information Officer (CIO), at the Department of the Interior.

A U.S. Army veteran, McVay was formerly Executive Vice President and Logical Technology and Research, and before that Chief Innovation Officer at Integrated Systems, Inc. He has also held positions at Booz Allen Hamilton and BAE Systems. McVay was also a founding member, advisor and sponsor for FitGov. Prior to his work in the private sector, McVay was a Senior Policy Analyst at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and a Branch Chief at the Office of the CIO at the General Services Administration.

Posting on LinkedIn, McVay said that the Federal IT Contractor Community is both a “large group and a small intimate family – all at once” and that he is extremely grateful for every experience he has had to date and the opportunity to have worked with so many good people. “Thank you for allowing me to serve, contribute and take part,” McVay said in his post.