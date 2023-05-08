59.1 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, May 8, 2023
spot_img
IndustryPeople on the Move

William McVay Selected as Special Advisor to the CIO at the Department of the Interior

By Homeland Security Today
William McVay (via LinkedIn)

William McVay has announced that he has taken up the position of Special Advisor to the Chief Information Officer (CIO), at the Department of the Interior. 

A U.S. Army veteran, McVay was formerly Executive Vice President and Logical Technology and Research, and before that Chief Innovation Officer at Integrated Systems, Inc. He has also held positions at Booz Allen Hamilton and BAE Systems. McVay was also a founding member, advisor and sponsor for FitGov. Prior to his work in the private sector, McVay was a Senior Policy Analyst at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and a Branch Chief at the Office of the CIO at the General Services Administration. 

Posting on LinkedIn, McVay said that the Federal IT Contractor Community is both a “large group and a small intimate family – all at once” and that he is extremely grateful for every experience he has had to date and the opportunity to have worked with so many good people. “Thank you for allowing me to serve, contribute and take part,” McVay said in his post.

Previous articleMetaPhase Welcomes Carrie Kramer and Shannon Staples
Next articleKristin Ruiz Named as Deputy Assistant Administrator, Deputy Chief Information Officer at TSA
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals