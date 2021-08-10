Peraton to Provide Infrastructure as a Managed Service for the Department of Veterans Affairs

Peraton has received a contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide infrastructure-as-a-managed service (laaMS) for storage and computing infrastructure facilities across the U.S. and globally. The fixed-price contract is worth up to $497 million over seven years.
Under this contract Peraton will deliver an enterprise scale IaaMS solution that integrates on-premise infrastructure with the VA Enterprise Cloud. Peraton will support VA’s mission-critical workloads, including VistA Imaging, from legacy infrastructure to IaaMS.
IaaMS will support up to 220+ petabytes of VA’s mission critical data, ranging from business operations data to the medical images used in veteran care. Additionally, IaaMS will enable VA to create a standardized service delivery model that eliminates application-specific infrastructure silos, leverages cloud-based storage capabilities, and implements industry best practices for storage.
Contract work will be performed at up to 300 VA sites across the continental U.S. and abroad.