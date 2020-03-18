Perspecta Achieves Amazon Web Services DevOps Competency

Perspecta Inc. has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This certification validates Perspecta’s ability to securely drive the delivery and efficiency of advanced cloud-based technology solutions across the federal government.

The AWS Competency Program is designed to highlight AWS Partner Network companies who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized technical solution areas. Perspecta received the AWS DevOps competency for its established multiphase approach and tools to advise, transform and manage DevSecOps transformation for U.S. Government customers. The company’s DevCloud framework provides an adaptable AWS continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline to streamline operations and agility.

As an AWS Public Sector Partner, Perspecta has been recognized for its solutions and experience in delivering government missions and has previously achieved AWS Government Competency status.

