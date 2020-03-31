Red Hat Appoints Tricia Fitzmaurice as Director of National Security Programs for Law Enforcement and Justice

Tricia Fitzmaurice has been promoted to Director, National Security Programs – Federal Law Enforcement and Justice at Red Hat.

Within this new role, Fitzmaurice is responsible for leading the planning, implementation, operations and delivery of the company’s sales strategy across the Intelligence Community, DHS and DOJ account base.

During her almost seven years with Red Hat, Fitzmaurice was most recently Regional Manager for Federal Law Enforcement and Justice at Red Hat, where among other activities she helped the law enforcement community develop secure cloud strategies.

A former Consultant and Account Manager for IBM with over 20 years of sales experience in both the Federal and Commercial space, Fitzmaurice is focused on high dollar technical product sales. She has a proven track record for quota attainment and successful account penetration and growth – especially across the DoD, Federal/Civilian, Intelligence, and Aerospace Industries.

