Red Hat Bolsters Hybrid Cloud Automation with Latest Version of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes

Red Hat, Inc. has announced Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.3, the latest version of the company’s enterprise-grade Kubernetes management offering.

As cloud technologies are adopted alongside traditional infrastructure, many organizations look to integrate networking, storage and security systems to minimize the growing management complexity that’s inherent with separate tools, workflows and strategies for IT teams. The integration between Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management is designed to accelerate the automation and cohesion between cloud-native clusters, virtual machines and traditional infrastructure with streamlined tooling and coordination.

When containerized environments need to connect with traditional IT environments, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management can automatically trigger Ansible Playbooks before or after key lifecycle actions such as application and cluster creation, making it possible to automate tasks like configuring networking, connecting applications to databases, constructing load balancers and firewalls, and updating IT service management (ITSM) ticketing systems. With a Resource Operator for Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management, building on the Kubernetes Operator-based foundation of Red Hat OpenShift to encapsulate complex operational knowledge into code, Advanced Cluster Management can call on Ansible Automation Platform to execute tasks outside of the Kubernetes cluster. The result is a single, automated workflow for customers to operationalize Red Hat OpenShift environments alongside traditional IT systems.

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.3 will be generally available in the coming weeks.

