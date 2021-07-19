Gen. Montgomery Meigs receives an improvised explosive device briefing at Forward Operating Base Courage from Col. Michael Shields, commander, 172nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, on Jan. 25, 2006, in Mosul, Iraq. (Photo by Sgt. Dennis Gravelle/138th Public Affairs Detachment)

Montgomery Meigs, Former Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Dies at 76

Retired Gen. Montgomery Meigs, a combat veteran who commanded the Army in Europe for four years and hailed from a storied line of military officers, died Tuesday in Texas. He was 76.

Meigs led U.S. Army Europe from 1998 to 2002, overseeing about 60,000 soldiers on the Continent. He also commanded NATO’s peacekeeping force in Bosnia, when thousands of U.S. soldiers fanned out across the Balkans.

As the USAREUR boss in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Meigs was in charge as garrisons across Europe went from having relatively relaxed post-Cold War security conditions to becoming the highly secured compounds of today.

