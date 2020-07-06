Rick Dansey Joins T-Rex as Vice President of Growth and Strategy

T-Rex Solutions, LLC has announced that federal market executive, entrepreneur and Navy veteran Rick Dansey has joined the company as Vice President of Growth and Strategy. Dansey will oversee all aspects of T-Rex’s growth and strategic planning, research and competitive intelligence, marketing and proposals.

Dansey joins T-Rex from TeraThink, where he served as Chief Growth Officer, helping the small business grow into a competitive mid-sized company. He founded Ignitis LLC, where he developed growth strategies for startups to Fortune 500 companies. Dansey served as a CACI executive for 16 years, culminating in his appointment as Executive Vice President and business group manager for an organization of 3,500 people and $630 million in annual revenue.

“Our company is built on our ability to grow and hire professionals like Rick who care about the customer mission and know how to drive innovation,” said CEO Seth Moore. “Rick brings leadership and direct knowledge of what it takes to successfully operate and grow businesses in the full and open federal market.”

Dansey graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1986 and served as a submarine officer. While serving in the Navy, he earned an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. He also holds a Masters in Legislative Affairs from The George Washington University.

