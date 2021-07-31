Robotic Assistance Devices Wins U.S. Airport Authority Order

Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received an order for security and communications systems from an undisclosed major U.S. airport authority.

Under the terms of the order, RAD will supply six ROSA180 (Responsive Observation Security Agent) units. It is a compact, self-contained, security and communication system designed to be deployed in about 15 minutes. The system’s artificial intelligence-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA180’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

The airport authority is expected to deploy the six ROSA180 units to perform enhanced detection and deterrence of trespassers and other unauthorized intruders to parking garages and other secure areas.

