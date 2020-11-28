Scott Stapp Named as Northrop Grumman’s Chief Technology Officer

Northrop Grumman Corporation has named Scott Stapp as chief technology officer (CTO). Stapp will report to Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, and will work closely with the executive leadership team.

As CTO, Stapp will lead the company’s technology strategy. He will help to ensure the company continues to leverage current technology and identify new solutions to bring to customers, creating new business opportunities and strengthening the company’s position on existing programs. He will also play a key role in engaging and developing the company’s technical talent.

Previously, Stapp was vice president, resiliency and rapid prototyping, with Space Systems, leading the sector’s rapid prototyping and resiliency programs across critical space missions. Prior to this, he served as vice president, applied research and technology development, with Aeronautics Systems.

Before joining Northrop Grumman in 2014, Stapp led the governance, acquisition and oversight of all DoD special access programs, for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and served as the principal staff assistant to the undersecretary of defense, acquisition, technology and logistics.

Stapp holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Wyoming, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of New Mexico and a master’s degree in national resource management from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

