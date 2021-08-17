Sev1Tech Wins Spot on GSA ASTRO IDIQ Contract

Sev1Tech has announced two awards on the General Services Administration’s (GSA) new ASTRO indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ). The contract has a potential value in the multi-billions with no defined ceiling value and a potential 10-year ordering period.

The new contract consists of a family of ten separate, individual, Multiple Award (MA), IDIQ contracts administered through GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM). ASTRO focuses on providing innovative, future technology, products, solutions, and capabilities to the Department of Defense across the all-domain battlespace. The scope includes operations, maintenance, readiness, research, development, systems integration, and support for manned, unmanned, and optionally manned platforms and/or robotics, as well as the services that support those platforms and robotics.

Sev1Tech received awards for Pool 9 – Support and Pool 10 – Training. The Support Pool includes all support services (except training) required for successful execution of a product, program, project, or process regarding platforms and robotics for land, air, sea, or space; the planning necessary to support operational missions; and the analysis of the results of an operational mission. The Training Pool includes all training (the providing of instruction) services required for successful execution of a product, program, project, or process regarding platforms and/or robotics for land, air, sea, or space.

ASTRO is available for use by GSA FEDSIM and any GSA Office of Assisted Acquisition Services Contracting Officer (CO) granted a Delegation of Procurement Authority (DPA) specifically authorized by the ASTRO CO(s).

