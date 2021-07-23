Smiths Detection Deploys UV Tray Disinfection Kits at New Zealand Airports

Smiths Detection has completed the deployment of 18 units of its new Ultraviolet (UV) light tray disinfection kit to help enhance public health and safety at airports across New Zealand.

The UV disinfection kits are able to eliminate up to 99.9% of microorganisms – including coronaviruses – found on trays at checkpoints; and are installed at Auckland (six units), Wellington (four units), Christchurch International Airports (six units), and Dunedin Airport (two units).

The UV kit uses short-wavelength UV light (UVC), commonly used for disinfection in healthcare and industrial production to distort the structure of the genetic material and prevent the viral particles from multiplying or infecting. The kits are shielded with robust metal housing to ensure that passengers and staff are not exposed to UV light.

Read more at Smiths Detection

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)