Smiths Detection Helps Secure Phoenix Suns Arena

Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract to deliver 26 X-ray inspection systems for the Phoenix Suns Arena. The inspection systems will be used to screen deliveries as well as personal belongings of all those entering the arena.

Measuring one million square feet, the Phoenix Suns Arena is a professional sports and entertainment venue capable of seating over 18,000 people. It is home to the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Arizona Rattlers, and hosts hundreds of events every year. Introducing X-ray screening solutions enhances the arena’s security protocols and adds a new layer of protection to attendees against potential threats such as weapons and explosives. It also will help intercept other prohibited items, such as alcohol and narcotics, before they enter the arena.

In addition to enhancing security at the arena, X-ray inspection makes the screening of belongings and deliveries safer and more efficient. The technology reduces the number of hands-on searches, meaning spectators can enter the facility quicker. iCMORE, next generation screening software combining automatic weapons detection and deep learning applications will also be utilized to aid operators in fast and effective screening.

The NBA issued a mandate in 2020 that X-ray inspection technology be implemented for screening belongings entering an arena.

