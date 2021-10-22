Smiths Detection Supplies Cargo Screening Systems to Japan

Smiths Detection has secured a contract with Japan Customs to provide two Hi Energy 9 MeV, interlaced, dual view HCVS high-performance cargo inspection systems for screening trucks and cargo containers to Tokyo Customs at Jyonanjima and Kobe Customs at Mizushima. Installations will start in April 2022.

This improved HCVS X-ray stationary screening system utilizes a new upgraded conveyor mechanism which optimizes security checks by scanning whole trucks (including the cabin), containers, and vehicles for threats and contraband. With the ability to discriminate between organic and inorganic materials, the HCVS reduces the need for manual inspection. It is already deployed at various ports across Japan and at international ports such as Belgium’s Port of Antwerp and Israel’s Haifa Port.

Japan is the world’s fourth largest importer and exporter of goods, making trade essential for its economy. In August 2021, imports and exports rose by over 20 percent year on year as Japan’s economy continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic .

