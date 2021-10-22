61.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 22, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry NewsSubject Matter Areas

Smiths Detection Supplies Cargo Screening Systems to Japan

By Homeland Security Today
HCVS (Smiths Detection)

Smiths Detection has secured a contract with Japan Customs to provide two Hi Energy 9 MeV, interlaced, dual view HCVS high-performance cargo inspection systems for screening trucks and cargo containers to Tokyo Customs at Jyonanjima and Kobe Customs at Mizushima. Installations will start in April 2022.

This improved HCVS X-ray stationary screening system utilizes a new upgraded conveyor mechanism which optimizes security checks by scanning whole trucks (including the cabin), containers, and vehicles for threats and contraband. With the ability to discriminate between organic and inorganic materials, the HCVS reduces the need for manual inspection. It is already deployed at various ports across Japan and at international ports such as Belgium’s Port of Antwerp and Israel’s Haifa Port.

Japan is the world’s fourth largest importer and exporter of goods, making trade essential for its economy. In August 2021, imports and exports rose by over 20 percent year on year as Japan’s economy continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic .

Read more at Smiths Detection

Previous articleAmyx Announces Defense Logistics Agency Cybersecurity Contracts
Next articleCoast Guard at ‘About 90 Percent’ Vaccination a Month Ahead of DHS Deadline
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.