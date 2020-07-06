Smiths Detection to Acquire PathSensors to Expand its Biological Detection Capability

Smiths Detection has entered into an agreement to acquire PathSensors, a bio-technology solutions and environmental-testing company based in Baltimore, MD. The acquisition expands Smiths Detection’s sensing capabilities across the CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive) spectrum to respond to emerging threats.

PathSensors provides high-speed, highly sensitive pathogen-detection and biothreat solutions and has developed a method of identifying biological threats in minutes. The company shares a similar customer base to that which Smiths Detection serves for chemical-threat detection, while also allowing for expansion into adjacencies such as food and agricultural safety.

PathSensors’ solutions can detect a wide range of threats, including anthrax, ricin, Ebola, salmonella, Phytophthora and Ralstonia. The transaction will enable Smiths Detection to accelerate its position in biological-detection capabilities which are important both within our current markets and beyond.

“The acquisition of PathSensors will allow us to broaden our detection capabilities within the biological spectrum, which is becoming more relevant in the current environment,” said Roland Carter, President of Smiths Detection. “This is consistent with our approach to increase our focus on investing selectively in technology and innovation for the purpose of getting closer to our customers and expanding into new adjacencies.”

The contract is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to conclude within the next four weeks.

