Tenable Announces Unified Solution for Reducing Risk in Converged IT/OT Environments

Tenable has announced an integration with Tenable.ot™ 3.7 and Nessus® Professional to help organizations secure both IT and operational technology (OT) devices in converged environments.

Customers can use a single solution — Tenable.ot — to secure IT assets alongside OT systems and reduce their cyber risk in converged, modern environments.

With digital transformation, cyberattacks are increasingly creeping laterally between IT and OT. The Tenable.ot 3.7 release comes on the heels of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency’s (CISA) alert AA20-205A about the targeting of critical infrastructure by exploiting internet-accessible OT assets. This expanding attack surface and new attack vectors brought by convergence, whether planned or unplanned, require a holistic OT security solution that can precisely identify, assess and protect against both IT- and OT-specific threats within an OT environment.

“Modern OT environments increasingly interconnect with IT as organizations seek to optimize costs and accelerate innovation. The result is a complex, sensitive and vastly expanded attack surface where you cannot manage OT cyber risk discreetly,” said Renaud Deraison, chief technology officer and co-founder, Tenable. “Tenable.ot 3.7 is a game changer that gives organizations the comprehensive visibility, control and precision to manage, measure and reduce the cyber risk of their IT assets alongside their OT systems.”

Tenable.ot 3.7 allows critical infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial organizations to benefit from the efficiencies and cost savings of interconnecting their IT and OT environments without introducing unnecessary and unacceptable risk. Features and capabilities include unified visibility, security and control of converged infrastructures; Vulnerability Prioritization Rating (VPR) ; adaptive assessment; and community intel. The integration is available now as a single license for new Tenable.ot users. Current Tenable.ot customers can upgrade to the 3.7 version at no additional cost.

