TSA Adds Smiths Detection’s Air Cargo Scanner to the Qualified Section of its Technology List

Smiths Detection’s dual-view air cargo scanner, the HI-SCAN 145180-2is pro, has been added onto the ‘Qualified” section of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL) under the latest program requirements to ensure security of cargo aboard aircraft.

The ACSTL serves as TSA’s official guide for regulated parties to use when procuring screening devices and associated trace consumables in accordance with TSA approved security programs.

The HI-SCAN 145180-2is pro is equipped with two 200 kV X-ray generators, one of which is positioned under the conveyor. The generators are digitally controlled enabling advanced analysis and diagnosis capabilities and there is also an internal memory, storing important lifecycle data.

The system’s conveyor features tightly packed rollers to support smooth passage through the inspection tunnel for pallets and other bulky and heavy objects. The large tunnel handles objects up to 145cm x180cm.

