Turturro Brings Space and Cyber Expertise to Parsons

Parsons Corporation has appointed Dana Turturro as the company’s senior vice president of talent acquisition. Turturro joins Parsons after 20 years leading talent acquisition and professional services efforts across industries, including for several federal defense companies.

“Dana’s understanding of recruiting, coupled with her strategic mindset and metrics-based approach to talent management and acquisition will help propel Parsons into the next phase of our transformation,” said Debra Fiori, chief people officer for Parsons. “Her leadership and knowledge of growth markets, especially in cyber and space, have already made her an asset to our team.”

Prior to joining Parsons, Turturro held talent acquisition and mobility roles with CACI International, CSRA and Peraton where she was responsible for all net headcount growth drivers including hiring, retaining and redeploying talent.

Turturro holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business and economics from Randolph-Macon College, a Master of Business Administration in accounting and finance from The College of William & Mary and Master of Arts degree in executive coaching from Maryland University of Integrative Health.

Read more at Parsons

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)