Tyto Athene Partners with Tellabs to Launch ACUITY LAN System

Tellabs, a provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, and Tyto Athene, full-service systems integrator and inventor of ACUITY® by Tyto Athene, have announced a partnership with launch of the ACUITY® LAN system.

Tyto Athene’s ACUITY Micro Data Center was developed to deliver mission-critical edge processing, analytics and unified communications in a turn-key solution that only weighs 30 pounds. With the addition of Tellabs® Optical LAN (OLAN), the ACUITY LAN system was designed to be able to scale its tactical transportable network in minutes.

The ACUITY LAN uses Tellabs’ OLAN to ensure network readiness in a two person carry form-factor. It is designed to be easy to transport, set-up, teardown, power-on and to provide a multitude of services. ACUITY LAN spans long distances and allows remote powering of ONT and Power over Ethernet. ACUITY LAN includes Tellabs FlexSym® Optical Line Terminal One (OLT1), Tellabs FlexSym® Optical Network Terminal 248 (ONT248) and ONT Power/Splitter which provides up to 900 feet of typical low voltage or up to 1.2 miles of digital power. ACUITY LAN is ruggedized with harsh environment connectors and crated in a custom Pelican transport case with backpack mounted fiber spool.

“Optical LAN has been deployed by many government agencies because it simplifies the network, eliminates security vulnerabilities and speeds IT productivity. Now through this partnership with Tyto Athene, we are excited to bring these same benefits into the tactical transportable networking,” said Tom Parisi, Vice-President Government Sales for Tellabs.

“We see a lot of potential for this secure, quickly deployable LAN solution. Whether it is being able to enable localized communication and running applications in DIL, Disconnected, Intermittent, Limited bandwidth environments, or empowering first responders to have maximum capabilities at their disposal, the ACUITY LAN is the right solution,” said Fabian Plath, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Tyto Athene.

