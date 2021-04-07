Viken Taps Dr. Hanh Lai to Lead Chemical Detection and Environmental Hazards Unit

Viken Detection has appointed Dr. Hanh Lai to lead its newly formed Chemical Detection and Environmental Hazards business unit.

Prior to joining Viken, Dr. Lai held various technical leadership roles at Rapiscan and Safran (formerly Morpho Detection) in their Explosive Trace Detection divisions. She received her doctorate in Forensic Chemistry at Florida International University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Toronto. Dr. Lai is named inventor/co-inventor on 18 U.S. patents and patent applications.

“Hanh is not only an accomplished technologist, but also a natural leader with superb business instincts,” stated Jim Ryan, CEO of Viken Detection. “I am thrilled to work with her as we introduce exciting new product platforms this quarter and continue to provide our customers with unique solutions.”

“My passion has always been to develop new technology that helps keep people safe,” said Dr. Lai. “At Viken Detection I get to do that every day, working with a group of talented engineers to accomplish that mission.”

