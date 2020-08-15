XpresSpa to Provide COVID-19 Testing at Newark Liberty

XpresSpa Group, Inc. has signed a contract with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to provide diagnostic COVID-19 testing at Newark Liberty International Airport through its XpresCheck brand. This signing follows the successful launch in late June of the XpresCheck pilot program at JFK International Airport in the Arrivals Hall at Terminal 4.

XpresSpa is currently building a modular constructed testing facility within Terminal B that will host six separate testing rooms with a capacity to administer over 350 tests per day. The Company will begin offering its testing services to airline employees, contractors and workers, concessionaires and their employees, TSA officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, but over time, will expand to the traveling public as well. The XpresCheck testing facility at Newark Liberty International Airport is expected to be fully operational the week of August 17.

The company began COVID-19 testing at JFK on June 22 using a ‘soft opening’ approach that enabled the processes to be fine-tuned. Effective August 10th, XpresSpa expanded the testing services to the traveling public.

XpresSpa remains in active discussions with the Port Authority and multiple U.S. airports across the country regarding the possibility of opening new testing centers or converting existing spas to XpresCheck facilities.

Read more at XpresSpa

