CBP San Juan Bids Another Farewell to Alfonso Robles

In 2017, Alfonso Robles answered the call of duty when then CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan asked him to oversee San Juan Field Office operations.

Mr. Robles, who first retired in 2013, came out of retirement during the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Today, Mr. Robles goes back into retirement from federal service after nearly 40 years of working for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the former U.S. Customs Service, in both operational and legal roles.

“I am fortunate of having shared a magnificent career with wonderful colleagues,” indicated Mr. Robles.

From 2003 to 2013, Mr. Robles served as Chief Counsel for the U.S. Customs Service and as the first Chief Counsel for CBP. He directed all agency legal activities and served as the principal legal advisor to the Commissioner and CBP leadership.

He previously served in San Juan as District Director during the 1990’s, and then as the inaugural Customs Management Center Director for the Caribbean Area. In both roles, he directed the operations of one of the busiest narcotics and money laundering enforcement areas in the United States and managed the arrival of over 2 million passengers annually.

“CBP, and what it represents, has withstood the test of time, through its legacy from the Customs Service, as one of the oldest institutions in the Nation. I am honored to have been part of that,” he added.

Throughout his career, he has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Presidential Rank Award, the DHS General Counsel’s Award, and the Treasury General Counsel’s Award for Outstanding Performance.

Assistant Director Roberto Vaquero will serve as interim Director of Field Operations until a successor is appointed.

