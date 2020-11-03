Grand Forks Sector Announces New Patrol Agent in Charge of the Warroad, Minn., Station

The Grand Forks Sector has selected Michael T. Johnson as the new Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC) of the Warroad, MN Border Patrol Station. He assumed command of the station on Monday, October 26 and a small ceremony was held to commemorate it. PAIC Johnson’s wife joined sector leadership in pinning on his new rank insignia and retired PAIC of the Warroad Station, Robert J. Tuttle, administered him the Oath of Office.

Agents assigned to the Warroad Station are responsible for approximately 166 miles of land and water border in Minnesota that borders the Canadian Provinces of Manitoba and Ontario.

Michael Johnson joined the U.S. Border Patrol in July, 2008. His first duty assignment was at the Lordsburg, NM Station. He promoted to Supervisory Border Patrol Agent (SBPA) in 2014 at the Lordsburg Station. In 2015, he transferred to the Portal, ND Station as an SBPA and then in 2017 he transferred to the Bottineau, ND Station as an SBPA Resident Agent in Minot, ND. Mr. Johnson was promoted to Special Operations Supervisor at Grand Forks Sector Headquarters within the Operational Programs Division in 2019. While at Sector Headquarters he served as the Acting Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge of the Sector Intelligence Unit before being promoted to PAIC of the Warroad Station.

“Congratulations to Agent Johnson on his promotion,” said Grand Forks Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent William J. Maddocks. “The station PAIC is a critical field commander within the U.S. Border Patrol. PAIC Johnson’s experience, demeanor and eagerness to lead will no doubt serve him well in this command position.”

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)