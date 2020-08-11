Jason A. Jones Appointed as FBI General Counsel

Director Christopher Wray has named Jason A. Jones as the general counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Mr. Jones most recently worked in the private sector at the law firm of King & Spalding.

Mr. Jones was a federal prosecutor for nearly 10 years. He was a supervisory assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, serving as chief of the Violent Crimes and Terrorism Section. He prosecuted scores of individuals for racketeering, murder, international terrorism, terrorism financing, money laundering, and other violations.

While in the USAO–Eastern District of New York, he also served on the Guantanamo Bay Review Task Force.

In 2014, Mr. Jones was named the senior counsel to the assistant attorney general, advising the leadership of the Criminal Division on enforcement priorities and division strategy. He also served on the attorney general’s Capital Case Review Committee.

Mr. Jones later served as assistant chief of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Unit in the Department of Justice’s Fraud Section. In that position, he managed the investigation and prosecution of companies and individuals for bribing foreign officials.

After leaving the Department of Justice, Mr. Jones worked at King & Spalding as a partner on the Special Matters and Government Investigations team. He advised companies and their employees on sensitive matters, focusing on white-collar investigations and government enforcement.

Mr. Jones graduated from Dartmouth College and earned his law degree from Cornell University. He received the Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Furthering the Interests of U.S. National Security, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Award for Excellence in Criminal Litigation, and the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation’s Federal Prosecutor Award.

