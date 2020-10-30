Luke Bellocchi Named DHS Ombudsman for Immigration Detention

Acting DHS Secretary Chad F. Wolf released the following statement on the announcement of Luke Bellocchi as the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Ombudsman for Immigration Detention.

“Today, I am pleased to announce Luke Bellocchi as the Department’s Ombudsman for Immigration Detention. Luke’s experience in both the public sector and the federal government has positioned him well for this new role at DHS, and I look forward to working with Luke to stand-up this new office.”

Luke has previously served as the Department’s Deputy Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman, where he coordinated, managed, and edited the office’s annual report to Congress regarding the processing of immigration applications and various related policy issues. Luke’s prior experience as the Assistant Commissioner for Congressional Affairs while at Customs and Border Protection will be instrumental in establishing and administering the new statutory authorities provided to the Immigration Detention Ombudsman—a new position mandated by Congress in December of 2019. Please find the responsibilities and functions of the Ombudsman by statute here.

In addition to these important roles, Mr. Bellocchi has served as Strategic Advisor for Aviation Policy at the Department of Transportation, and Counsel to both the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee as well as the House Judiciary Committee. Mr. Bellocchi holds a Juris Doctor from the State University of New York, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia, a Master of Science from the Joint Military Intelligence College and a Master of Comparative Law from Georgetown Law School.

