North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry to Retire

North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) Executive Director Mike Sprayberry will retire on August 1, according to state officials.

Sprayberry was appointed director of Emergency Management in 2013 and also serves as director of the Office of Recovery and Resiliency. He has managed the state’s preparation for, response to, recovery from and mitigation of natural and man-made disasters. In addition, Sprayberry is the state’s deputy homeland security advisor and a member of the State Emergency Response Commission.

Sprayberry began his emergency management career in 2005 as the deputy director and logistics chief and later assumed the duties of the deputy director and operations chief. During his tenure with NCEM, he also has served as president of the National Emergency Management Association and as a member of the FEMA National Advisory Council. Prior to joining state government, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the N.C. Army National Guard.

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

