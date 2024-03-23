50.6 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 23, 2024
AI and Advanced Tech

AI Act Passes Eu Parliament, Arguments on Implementation and Implications Heat Up

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Europe Map with virtual gavel and sound block and a CPU with AI word. Concept of the EU recently adopted the AI Act, ushering in new restrictions on AI use cases and mandating transparency from companies, regarding data usage
(iStock Image)

The European Union’s AI Act has been approved by European Parliament by a wide margin. With one more approval, it will establish new rules for facial recognition and other algorithmic applications, which may serve as a blueprint in other parts of the world.

The Act passed with a vote of 523 for and 46 against with 49 abstentions.

Remote biometric identification by law enforcement is allowed only in specific circumstances, and real-time remote biometrics can only be deployed with judicial or administrative authorization, with limits to where and for how long. The Act also includes new limits to biometric data collection practices and uses of inference systems like emotion recognition or predictive policing.

Read the rest of the story at Biometric Update, here.

AI Act Passes Eu Parliament, Arguments on Implementation and Implications Heat Up Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
IRS Inflation Reduction Act Industry Day Deck Has Been Released
Next article
Disrupting a Grandoreiro Malware Operation
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals