Baltimore CBP Seizes Hashish Concealed Inside Seashells from Nigeria

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently announced that officers in Baltimore encountered a unique concealment method when they discovered hashish hidden inside seashells that arrived in air cargo from Nigeria on September 30.

CBP agriculture specialists initially inspected the parcel when they discovered little plastic bags of a brown substance inside seashells that were taped closed. Agriculture specialists turned the parcel over to CBP officers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers field-tested the brown substance and discovered it to be hashish. The total weight of the hashish was a little more than 38 grams.

The parcel was destined to an address in Baltimore County, Maryland. Authorities have made no arrests. An investigation continues.

CBP seized an average of 3,707 pounds of dangerous drugs every day across the United States last year.

Read more at CBP

