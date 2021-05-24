Belarus Claims Bomb Threat to Divert Commercial Flight and Arrest Journalist

The Department of State has issued a statement strongly condemning the forced diversion of a flight between two EU member states and the subsequent removal and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich (also known as Roman Protasevich) in Minsk. State has also demanded the immediate release of Pratasevich.

The 26-year-old journalist was aboard the Ryanair plane, bound for Lithuania, which was flying from the Greek capital, Athens, where he had been attending an economic conference.

State says the diversion and arrest were perpetrated by the Lukashenka regime and endangered the lives of more than 120 passengers, including U.S. citizens.

Multiple reports say that Belarus claimed a bomb threat in order to scramble fighter jets which forced the diversion.

“Initial reports suggesting the involvement of the Belarusian security services and the use of Belarusian military aircraft to escort the plane are deeply concerning and require full investigation,” the statement adds.

State is closely coordinating a response with partners including the EU and Lithuanian and Greek officials. “Given indications the forced landing was based on false pretenses, we support the earliest possible meeting of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization to review these events.”

The U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab echoed these comments and said that the U.K. “condemns the actions by the Belarusian authorities, who arrested journalist Roman Protasevich on the basis of a ruse, having forced his flight to land in Minsk. Mr Lukashenko must be held to account for his outlandish actions. The U.K. calls for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and other political prisoners held in Belarus.”

EU leaders will meet at a summit today (May 24) to discuss next steps and possible sanctions.

Witnesses on board the flight have said that Pratasevich was visibly scared and spoke about facing the death penalty. Belarus is, as of 2021, the only country in Europe to use capital punishment. Pratasevich has lived in exile in Lithuania since 2019 and in 2020, after he covered the events of the election, he was charged with terrorism and inciting riots.

Speaking to Irish Newstalk radio on May 24, Ryanair CEO Michael O’ Leary said “this was a case of state-sponsored hijacking… state-sponsored piracy”.

