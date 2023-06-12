73.9 F
Belligerent Passenger Charged with Interfering with Flight Crew

Huff allegedly threw a drink at one flight attendant, yelled profanities at the entire flight crew, and refused to remain seated during the flight.

By Homeland Security Today

A Houston man who menaced a flight crew was charged with a federal crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Marcus Huff, 45, was indicted on April 25 for interference with a flight crew. He was arrested in Houston on Wednesday and made his initial appearance there on Thursday.  He will return to the Northern District of Texas for his eventual arraignment.

According to court documents, Mr. Huff’s actions forced a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Houston to divert to Dallas Love Field.

Mr. Huff allegedly threw a drink at one flight attendant, yelled profanities at the entire flight crew, and refused to remain seated during the flight.

An indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Mr. Huff is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas and Houston Field Offices conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dimitri Rocha is prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Justice Department

