CBP Launches Simplified Arrival at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has launched Simplified Arrival at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The enhanced international arrival process uses biometric facial comparison technology to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States.

“We are proud to bring Simplified Arrival to DFW,” said CBP Director of Field Operations Jud Murdock. “With this program, CBP has reduced the need to capture fingerprints and handle travel documents thus minimizing the direct contact between our officers and the traveling public.”

Simplified Arrival only uses facial comparison technology at a time and place where travelers are already required by law to verify their identity by presenting a travel document. When travelers arrive at DFW on an international flight, they will pause for a photo at the primary inspection point. CBP’s biometric facial matching service will compare the new photo of the traveler to a small gallery of high-quality images that the traveler has already provided to the government, such as passport and visa photos. In addition, foreign travelers who have traveled to the U.S. previously will no longer need to provide fingerprints as their identity will be confirmed through the touchless facial comparison process.

If a traveler cannot be matched to a photo on record using the Simplified Arrival process, the traveler will be processed through the traditional inspection process consistent with existing requirements for entry into the United States.

Eligible travelers who wish to opt out of the new biometric process may notify a CBP officer as they approach the primary inspection point. These travelers will be required to present a valid travel document for inspection by a CBP officer and they will be processed consistent with existing requirements for admission into the United States.

