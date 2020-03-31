FAA Issues New Guidance for Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued guidance to companies whose drug and alcohol testing programs are disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FAA has also prepared guidance for states, localities, and territories that have implemented or may consider implementing quarantine, travel restrictions, and screening requirements on individuals entering from certain locations within the United States and territories. The guidance states there should be coordination with aviation stakeholders 48 hours before a restriction is imposed; air transportation workers, federal aviation and security personnel are exempt from any restrictions; and no measure can be taken to close a federally funded airport without FAA approval.

FAA guidance is also available now for airport sponsors contemplating airport closures or restricting airport access at federally funded airports. The FAA wants airport sponsors to closely review and understand what the guidance allows them to do, what they cannot do, and what they should consider before taking any action. In any instance, the FAA must be notified and approve any airport closure.

