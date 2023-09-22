57.9 F
FAA Proposes to Revoke Hickory Regional Airport’s Operating Certificate on Safety Grounds

Hickory Regional Airport (City of Hickory)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is proposing to revoke the Airport Operating Certificate for the Hickory Regional Airport (HKY). An FAA issued Airport Operating Certificate is required to serve certain commercial air carrier aircraft.   

The agency alleges that during inspections between 2021 and 2023, the FAA found the airport operator failed to comply with FAA safety requirements, per 14 CFR part 139. These alleged violations include failure to provide sufficient and qualified personnel; maintaining runway pavements; maintaining airfield markings, signs and lighting; handling and storing fuel; training personnel; and mitigating wildlife hazards.  

HKY is owned and operated by the City of Hickory and is a general aviation airport, not currently served by a commercial airline. The City of Hickory has 15 days to respond to the FAA.

