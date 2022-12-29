Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Smuggling 3 Pounds of Fentanyl Taped to Abdomen

Terese L. White, a flight attendant residing in Dallas, Texas, has pleaded guilty in federal court to a drug-trafficking charge, admitting that she used her privileges as a flight attendant to bypass the more robust security screening process at San Diego International Airport in order to smuggle fentanyl which was taped to her abdomen.

White admitted in her plea agreement that on October 4, 2022, while off-duty, she flew from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas to San Diego International Airport. Following her arrival, White exited the airport’s secure area. Later that same day, in advance of her scheduled flight to Boston, Massachusetts, White attempted to bypass the regular security screening procedures by using the Known Crew Member queue. White, however, was selected for the regular passenger screening process. During that screening process, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found that White had concealed packages taped to her abdomen that contained more than three pounds of fentanyl. As part of her plea, White admitted that she attempted to use her status as a flight attendant, a position of trust, to facilitate the offense.

White is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo

“Drug traffickers use air, land and sea for personal gain, putting people’s lives in danger,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Shelly Howe. “We will continue the great work with our partners to bring traffickers to justice and keep our community safe.”

