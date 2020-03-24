How to Clean Screening Equipment to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Smiths Detection has issued guidance on cleaning its X-ray, explosives detection, and explosives trace detection systems to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as Transportation Security Officers and other frontline staff are increasing vigilance for both staff and travelers.

Having reviewed the suggested list of products that are suitable for use against bacteria and viruses (including COVID-19) inclusive of common over the counter cleaning supplies, Smiths Detection recommends using pre-moistened wipes from widely available brands (e.g. Clorox, Purell, Lysol) on surfaces touched regularly by operators and others. The surfaces include keyboards, mice, panels, glass, trays, belts, and rollers. Staff should not attempt to clean inside the equipment.

The company strongly advises against using water, aerosol cleaners or liquid products that may leak into the system and damage electronics.

Monitors should be cleaned with a moistened anti-static cloth. Products with ammonia or other chemicals that can damage the screen’s surface should not be used.

Additional cleaning requirements are mentioned in the product manuals and Smiths Detection also urges equipment operators to refer to the World Health Organization and local health organizations for more information on hygiene/hand washing procedures.

