TSA officers detected this loaded handgun in a man’s carry-on bag at Reagan National Airport on Dec. 21, 2020. (TSA photo)

TSA Catches Local Man with Loaded Gun at Reagan National Airport

WASHINGTON – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) detected a 9mm handgun loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber, in a carry-on bag of an Alexandria, Virginia, resident on Monday, Dec. 21.

The gun was spotted by a TSA officer in the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA alerted the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

“In spite of the pandemic,  our officers remain vigilant in their mission to ensure that no prohibited items or weapons are brought onto aircraft in a carry-on bag or checked bag,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Reagan National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. “This traveler faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA for bringing his gun to the checkpoint.”

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck® that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

