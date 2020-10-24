TSA Expands Use of CT Technology to Enhance Aviation Security Across the U.S.

A new advanced technology computed tomography (CT) checkpoint scanner that provides 3-D imaging has been installed and is now in use at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The new technology provides critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint and improves the capability for TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat.

This equipment is similar to the units used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices, and has been “sized” to fit at checkpoints to create such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag.

TSA says checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks. Passengers using this machine at Pittsburgh will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

TSA has also installed further CT technology at the baggage screening area at Bishop International Airport. This represents an improved security threat detection capability for the screening of contents of checked bags while at the same time reducing a touchpoint during the pandemic.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)