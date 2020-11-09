TSA Gains FLETA Accreditation for Officer Training Program

The Federal Law Enforcement Training Accreditation (FLETA) Board has granted accreditation status to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Transportation Security Officer Basic Training Program (TSO BTP Phase II).

The purpose of the TSO BTP Phase II is to provide newly hired Transportation Security Officers (TSO) the requisite knowledge and skills needed for threat detection based on TSA’s SOPs. The course includes classroom lecture, facilitated discussions, physical demonstrations/activities, and the use of computer-based X-ray simulators. Students also participate in a series of robust lab activities conducted in fully functioning screening checkpoint labs equipped with the full complement of equipment they will use at their home airports. All students receive training on the equipment types in use at their assigned airports. The TSO BTP Phase II is 10 days of in-residence training and consists of 80 hours of instruction. The maximum number of students per iteration of the program is 30.

To achieve FLETA accreditation, agencies submit to an independent review of their academy and/or program to ensure compliance with FLETA standards and procedures in the areas of Academy/Program Administration, Training Staff, Training Development, and Training Delivery. Accreditation is a cyclical process occurring every five years.

