Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport stopped a North Carolina man from carrying his handgun onto a flight on Monday, March 18.

The 9mm gun was loaded with six bullets.

The gun was detected as the man entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted the TSA to take a closer look inside the carry-on bag. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the gun and cited the individual on a weapons charge. TSA does not confiscate firearms, law enforcement does.

Guns are not permitted through the security checkpoint and the man now faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“Spring break travel has begun and this is a very busy time of year at the airport,” said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint introduces unnecessary delays to fellow travelers and of course represents a security risk. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times and they know not to bring them to an airport security checkpoint. Our TSA officers remain vigilant during this busy travel season to help ensure everyone can travel safely.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

TSA firearms caught at TSA checkpoints at Reagan National Airport, 2018 to 2024

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 (As of 3/18/24) Guns caught at the Reagan National Airport checkpoints 16 14 10 30 29 39 9