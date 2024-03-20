40.1 F
Transportation Security

Bill Would Streamline Transportation Security Clearance

Ribbon Cutting red tape
(iStock Photo)

A bipartisan effort in the House and Senate aims to standardize the Transportation Security Administration Security Clearance process for transportation workers, including truck drivers.

Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Angus King Jr., I-Maine; Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., introduced the Transportation Security Screening Modernization Act, or S3959, on Thursday, March 14. The House version, or HR5840, was introduced by Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., in September.

Proponents of the bill have said it aims to streamline the process, noting that it’s currently common for applicants to have to apply for more than one security clearance program using the same background-check paperwork and fees.

Read the rest of the story at Land Line, here.

