One year into a hotly contested railroad merger, suburban leaders report lengthy and more frequent freight trains, and they’re preparing for a future deluge.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board approved Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern on March 15, 2023, creating the first rail system stretching from Canada to Mexico.

“I don’t think it’s a doomsday scenario right now,” Bensenville Village Manager Evan Summers said. But, “there are more trains.”

Read the rest of the story at Daily Herald, here.