Border Patrol Agents Seize Meth at Checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two individuals attempting to smuggle 46.76 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $128,590 through an immigration checkpoint Sunday evening.

Agents arrested the vehicle’s driver, a 45-year-old man, and the passenger, a 62-year-old woman, both Legal Permanent Residents from Mexico.

The incident occurred (U.S. Customs and Border Protectionat about 6:25 p.m., when a black 2015 GMC Terrain approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. The agent in primary inspection referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During secondary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the rear passenger side of the vehicle. Agents conducted a search of the interior and discovered two red and blue nylon bags at the rear of the vehicle. Agents searched the contents of the two bags and discovered 45 small vacuum-sealed packages containing a white crystal-like substance.

The contents inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the driver and passenger for further processing.

El Centro Sector turned over the two individuals, the narcotics and vehicle to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Read more at CBP

