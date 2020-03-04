126th Cross-Border Tunnel Discovered

U.S. Border Patrol agents, working with Mexican law enforcement, discovered yet another cross-border tunnel Feb. 25, running beneath the streets of Nogales.

Tucson Sector agents and Mexico’s Guardia Nacional located the tunnel’s entrance in the floor of the existing Grand Avenue drainage system in Mexico. The rudimentary tunnel, located approximately 580 yards west of the Dennis DeConcin Crossing at the Nogales Port of Entry, is hand-dug with no shoring, ventilation or lighting.

The tunnel runs approximately 15-20 feet underground at its deepest point and extends approximately 30 feet from beginning to end, where the cartel left it incomplete.

U.S. authorities will continuously monitor the area until they remediate the tunnel. This is the 126th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990 and the second discovered mid-completion this fiscal year.

U.S. Border Patrol regularly works with the Government of Mexico, and binational cooperation with Mexican law enforcement plays a vital role in border security. Efforts such as tunnel sweeps aim to disrupt smuggling organizations and prevent the smuggling of narcotics and humans across the border.

