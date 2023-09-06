AMO and FURA Agents Intercept Boat with 860 Pounds of Cocaine near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

A narcotics smuggling attempt was thwarted early Saturday morning by Marine Interdiction Agents of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO), and Puerto Rico Police Department Fuerzas Unidas de Rapida Acción (FURA) agents, resulting in the seizure of 860 pounds (390 kilos) of cocaine. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is approximately $9.3 million.

During a routine evening patrol, a Caribbean Air and Marine Branch AMO Coastal interceptor Vessel crew received an alert from FURA of a suspect vessel near the vicinity of Boquerón, Puerto Rico.

Marine Interdiction Agents navigated the area finding a lights-out vessel about 6 nautical miles west of Boqueron. The intercepted vessel was a 25’ Dusky center console with two (2) 200 HP Suzuki outboard engines, with two occupants onboard. The occupants are US citizen residents of the municipality of Cabo Rojo.

During the border search of the vessel, the Marine Interdiction Agents found 14 bales of suspected contraband hidden inside the vessel’s forward cabin. The tested contraband was positive to the properties of cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents took custody of the two individuals and the seized contraband.

