Arizona Border Crossing to Close so CBP Officers Can Help Process Migrants

Operations at an Arizona border crossing will be suspended indefinitely as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reassigns officers to assist the Border Patrol with a rise in migrant encounters, the agency said Friday.

Starting Monday, the CBP Office of Field Operations will temporarily suspend operations at the Lukeville Port of Entry and surge all available resources to “expeditiously and safely” process migrants.

CBP will suspend northbound and southbound pedestrian and vehicle traffic until further notice. The agency instructs travelers to use the Nogales Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, or the San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis, Arizona.

