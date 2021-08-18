Biden Administration Appeals Federal Judge’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy Reinstatement Ruling

President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday appealed a federal judge’s order to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols border policy, known as “remain in Mexico,” first put in place by the Trump administration.

The program ordered non-Mexican asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico as they waited for their court hearings in the U.S. — a break with immigration protocol in past decades when asylum-seekers were allowed to wait for hearings in the U.S.

In a win for the Republican attorneys general of Texas and Missouri, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, late Friday ordered the administration to reinstate the program.

