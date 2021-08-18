Pedestrian entrance to Mexico at San Ysidro, Calif., March 21, 2020. (CBP photo)

Biden Administration Appeals Federal Judge’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy Reinstatement Ruling

President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday appealed a federal judge’s order to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols border policy, known as “remain in Mexico,” first put in place by the Trump administration.

The program ordered non-Mexican asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico as they waited for their court hearings in the U.S. — a break with immigration protocol in past decades when asylum-seekers were allowed to wait for hearings in the U.S.

In a win for the Republican attorneys general of Texas and Missouri, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, late Friday ordered the administration to reinstate the program.

Read more at USA Today

